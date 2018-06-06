Canada
June 6, 2018 9:05 am

Air Canada, Air China sign agreement to boost co-operation on Canada-China flights

By Staff The Canadian Press

An Air China jet taxis on the runway at Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport in Montreal, May 28, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes
A A

MONTREAL – Air Canada and Air China have signed a joint venture agreement that will increase co-operation on flights between Canada and China and on key connecting domestic flights in both countries.

The airlines say it is the first joint venture agreement between a Chinese and North American airline.

The joint venture is expected to be phased in over the next six months.

READ MORE: Passengers describe missing refunds and bookings with Canada’s Flair Air

China has been a growing market for Air Canada.

The airlines expanded a code-share agreement in May and implemented an expanded reciprocal lounge agreement for customers in December last year.

Air Canada has increased its capacity on routes between Canada and China on average by 12.5 per year over the last five years.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Air Canada
Air China
Air Travel
airlines
Aviation
Canada-China flights
Canadian airlines
China
China flights
China-Canada flights
flights to China

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News