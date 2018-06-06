Global News
June 6, 2018
Updated: June 6, 2018 2:37 am

Legendary broadcaster and voice of the Canucks John Ashbridge dies at 71

A well-known voice in Vancouver, John Ashbridge, has died at age 71.

The longtime broadcaster became synonymous with hockey over the years, lending his voice to the Vancouver Giants as well as the Canucks.

He also made his mark in various newsrooms across B.C., including at CKNW where he started as a news anchor in 1965.

He began working with the Canucks as their public address announcer in 1987. During his time with the NHL, he worked through two Stanley Cup appearances.

Tributes to John, from the many people he knew in the broadcast world through his life, have been pouring in on social media.

The Canucks have released a statement saying the organization is “deeply saddened  to learn about the passing of John Ashbridge.”

“He was a part of our family for many years. His voice and cheerful presence will be greatly missed and forever remembered.”

