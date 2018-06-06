Legendary broadcaster and voice of the Canucks John Ashbridge dies at 71

A well-known voice in Vancouver, John Ashbridge, has died at age 71.

The longtime broadcaster became synonymous with hockey over the years, lending his voice to the Vancouver Giants as well as the Canucks.

He also made his mark in various newsrooms across B.C., including at CKNW where he started as a news anchor in 1965.

He began working with the Canucks as their public address announcer in 1987. During his time with the NHL, he worked through two Stanley Cup appearances.

Tributes to John, from the many people he knew in the broadcast world through his life, have been pouring in on social media.

John Ashbridge hired me in 1989 out of @CHNL Kamloops. Such a professional and the best writer in the biz. His #crimestopper blurbs made people stop and listen. He was funny, smart and a legend. @GlobalBC @Gordmac980 @jonmccomb980 @simisara980 @CKNW @TomMarknews @WoodfordCHNL — Janet Brown (@JanetBrown980) June 6, 2018

When I was “just” a part time radio promo gal w/ big sport dreams. John Ashbridge was the first to reach out to say “you can”, to me. He was the Voice of God with the @canucks for decades. Each time we saw one another it was a chance to hug, reflect and support. #thebest #rip — Jody Vance (@jodyvance) June 6, 2018

Just hearing the news about John Ashbridge and really don’t want it to be true. Ash once told me I was “aesthetically pleasing” and that I should consider TV. Thank you for being hilarious and wise. #rip — Sophie Lui | 呂婉謀 (@sophielui) June 6, 2018

The Canucks are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of John Ashbridge. He was a part of our family for many years. His voice and cheerful presence will be greatly missed and forever remembered. Our thoughts are with his wife Yvonne and his family tonight. pic.twitter.com/8r9w6Ts1vP — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) June 6, 2018

John Ashbridge, fondly known around the @CKNW newsroom as “Ash”, with his unmistakeable voice and unforgettable kindness. Most will remember him as the voice of the #Canucks, but his news-reading was flawless. He will be missed. — Ali Hounsell (@sidewaysrain) June 6, 2018

When I started at @CKNW a few years ago without ever meeting me, John offered many kinds words of encouragement via e-mail. I appreciated more than he’d ever know. https://t.co/lYkqVyMOvW — drex (@drex) June 6, 2018

The Canucks have released a statement saying the organization is “deeply saddened to learn about the passing of John Ashbridge.”

“He was a part of our family for many years. His voice and cheerful presence will be greatly missed and forever remembered.”