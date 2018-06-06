Man dead after shooting at residential building in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting in the west end of the city late Tuesday.

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers, paramedics and firefighters were called to the Bradham Path and Birmingham Street area, northwest of Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West, after 11:20 p.m. with reports of the sounds of gunshots.

After emergency crews arrived, police said the victim was found inside a residential building with apparent gunshot wounds.

Sound of gunshots*update*: Bradham Path / Birmingham St

-1 victim transported via emerg run

-life threatening injuries#GO1021340

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 6, 2018

The spokesperson said paramedics rushed the patient to a trauma centre with a police escort. He later died of his injuries.

Police haven’t released suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.