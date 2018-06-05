Toronto Blue Jays

June 5, 2018 11:49 pm

Blue Jays lose 7-2 to Yankees

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press

New York Yankees pitcher Chasen Shreve is embraced by catcher Gary Sanchez after they defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday.

Fred Thornhill / The Canadian Press
TORONTO – Miguel Andujar hit his first career grand slam in the seventh inning to lift the New York Yankees over the struggling Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Tuesday.

CC Sabathia (3-1) gave up two solo homers over seven innings and struck out six for the win. David Robertson and Chasen Shreve combined for two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Aaron Hicks added a three-run homer for New York (39-18).

Teoscar Hernandez and Kevin Pillar each hit a home run as Toronto (26-34) looked for back-to-back wins for the first time since beating Texas and Minnesota on April 29 and 30.

Marco Estrada threw six-plus innings, giving up six hits and one run while striking out six for a no-decision.

It was Estrada’s best start since May 6 when he pitched six scoreless innings and struck out four for a no-decision in Tampa. Since then, he has earned four straight losses and allowed a total of 15 runs in 20 2/3 innings.

Global News