City of Richmond moving ahead with plan to make city more ‘dementia friendly’

The City of Richmond is moving ahead with plans to make the city more “dementia friendly.”

This is after the city was awarded a $25,000 grant by the Union of BC Municipalities to help establish a Dementia Friendly Community Action Plan.

Spokesperson Ted Townsend said the city is looking for feedback from caregivers and the community.

“We’ll have six focus groups happening over the next little while, including two sessions that are particularly for caregivers,” Townsend said. “We’ll also have [a] survey online that will be up until July 1.”

He said once the feedback is in, the city will begin to develop an action plan.

“I would think by the end of this year, possibly early 2019 is when we would have a plan finally adopted and approved by council,” he said.

Townsend said some of the initial ideas include educating staff and people working in the community to better recognize dementia. He said making clear and legible signs around the city could also help.

Residents wanting to provide feedback can complete the online survey or attend one of the six neighbourhood focus groups throughout the month of June.

About 70,000 people in B.C. are currently living with dementia.