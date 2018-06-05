Delta police pick a possum out of a shower stall, and it wasn’t happy about it

It was a strange call, even by the standards of a local police force.

But it wasn’t too small for the Delta Police Department.

Police get all types of calls for help, but this was unusual even by our standards. However when it’s nearly midnight, there aren’t many options to remove a possum from your shower. The possum was highly displeased, but we got it safely out, and back to the wild. #NoCallTooSmall pic.twitter.com/9Ri2QQB7gE — Delta Police (@deltapolice) June 5, 2018

On Monday morning, the police department tweeted a photo of a possum in a shower stall.

The critter was spotted there close to midnight, at a time when it would have been difficult to find many options to remove it.

But the police stepped in.

The Delta Police managed to remove the possum from the shower — leaving it “highly displeased” — and sent it back to the wild.

This is far from the strangest story to involve a possum.

Late last year, a possum broke into a liquor store in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and apparently drank a bottle of bourbon.

The animal regained sobriety at a wildlife rescue facility and was later released.