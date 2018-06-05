Delta police pick a possum out of a shower stall, and it wasn’t happy about it
It was a strange call, even by the standards of a local police force.
But it wasn’t too small for the Delta Police Department.
On Monday morning, the police department tweeted a photo of a possum in a shower stall.
The critter was spotted there close to midnight, at a time when it would have been difficult to find many options to remove it.
But the police stepped in.
The Delta Police managed to remove the possum from the shower — leaving it “highly displeased” — and sent it back to the wild.
This is far from the strangest story to involve a possum.
Late last year, a possum broke into a liquor store in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and apparently drank a bottle of bourbon.
The animal regained sobriety at a wildlife rescue facility and was later released.
