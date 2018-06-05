‘We know it’s here’: N.S bird-watching community worried about deadly parasite

A bird infected by the parasite trichomonosis has once again been found in the Halifax area, alarming bird watchers and conservationists who say it’s the earliest in the summer season that a case has been recorded.

Rebecca Clarke was on her deck in Hammonds Plains, N.S., when she noticed a little bird that seemed to be in some level of distress.

She was able to approach the bird and get close enough to examine its movements. At that point, she surmised that it was likely a case of the deadly parasite.

“She was just very lethargic and just not as chipper as the rest of the birds, and that’s when I started to pay a bit more attention,” Clarke explained.

Clarke had heard about the parasite in recent years. In 2017, 101 cases were confirmed in the Atlantic provinces.

“I just couldn’t believe that it was in my yard,” she said. “It’s something you hear about, but you don’t necessarily think it’s going to be in your yard. And there it was, right in front of me.”

“I was just really surprised to see it.”

Pulling out her cellphone, she was able to record a video which she provided to the Nova Scotia Bird Society. The group immediately assumed trichomonosis to be present in the Purple Finch seen moving awkwardly.

That was documented on May 31, two weeks earlier than a case was found last year, and a month earlier than what had been considered typical before that.

“It’s clearly evident from her video that that’s what this bird was suffering from,” explained David Currie, NSBS President.

The parasite survives in warm weather, particularly in water found in puddles or bird feeders. Close-quarter encounters increase the chances that the disease will be passed from one bird to another.

“If you’re used to putting lots of effort out there, many feeders out, reduce the number of feeders, it’s very helpful,” said Currie, of how residents can help lower the risks of birds contracting the disease. “Have those feeders that only attract one or two birds at a time, as opposed to attracting 20 or 30.”

“Bird feeders in the summertime are relatively unnecessary for birds,” he explained. “There’s plenty for them to eat and we don’t need to be providing them with that seed.”

NSBS encourages anyone who comes across a deceased bird they suspect succumbed to the disease to freeze it and call the Department of Natural Resources so it can be picked up and studied.

They recommend wearing gloves when handling any wildlife, but indicate trichomonosis can’t be contracted by humans or household pets.

“We know the parasite is in the environment. We know it’s here at least in the Atlantic,” he said. “We don’t know of it anywhere else, so we’re just seeing these four provinces suffering from this particular parasite right now.”

