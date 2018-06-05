Man involved in weekend collision near Toronto’s Exhibition Place dies in hospital: police

Toronto police say a 50-year-old man whose motorcycle collided with a car over the weekend has died in hospital.

Police say the collision started Saturday evening when a 58-year-old woman driving of Ford Escape crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle that then hit the motorcycle at Lake Shore Boulevard West, east of British Columbia Road near Exhibition Place.

Police said the man driving the motorcycle was sent to hospital with serious injuries, where he later died.

They said the other drivers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said they are looking to speak to anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident.

Police did not say whether charges will be laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.