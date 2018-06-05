Kingston Collegiate Blues hope to do the school proud

With the school scheduled to close in the near future, this could be Kingston Collegiate’s last chance to win a medal at the Ontario High School soccer championships.

The Kingston Collegiate Blues won the Eastern Ontario AA boys soccer title last week in Arnprior. They won three straight games, beating St. Joseph’s of Cornwall in the championship final, 3-0.

“I’m graduating later this month, so winning the EOSSA title was something really special,” said striker Dawson Ethier.

The victory at EOSSA earned the Blues a spot at the provincial championships later this week, June 7-9 in Windsor.

“We feel we can compete with any team in Ontario,” Ethier said.

“We feel we’ve outplayed every team we’ve gone up against this season, and hopefully we can do the same down in Windsor. We will do our best to make K.C proud.”

The Blues lost only one game all season long, and that was the Kingston-Area championship match against the AAA Regiopolis Panthers 1-0.

“We used that loss to fuel us to win the Eastern Ontario title,” said Grade 11 student Wail Osman.

“We’re looking forward to the OFSSA experience. We feel we have a great chance to do something special. Representing Kingston at the provincials, perhaps for the last time, will hopefully be a memorable one.”

The Blues open the tournament on Thursday at 9 a.m. against Waterloo’s St. David Collegiate.