Regina woman arrested after robbing 2 businesses within 2-weeks

A Regina woman has been arrested and charged in connection with two recent Regina business robberies.

The first robbery occurred on May 22 at around 5:30 p.m. when police were sent to a business in the 2300 block of 9th Avenue N after a staff member had reported that a woman came into the store and handed over a note that indicated she had a weapon. The note demanded cash and merchandise.

The woman fled before police arrived and was not located in the area.

The investigation remained ongoing, but on June 2, officers received a call from the same business of a woman matching the description of the May 22 robbery suspect. Police were able to arrest a 33-year-old woman who was charged with robbery and violence.

The woman, however, was released on an undertaking to appear in court on July 11.

The second incident occurred on June 4 when police were called to a business in the 400 block of Albert Street for reports of a robbery.

Clothing, believed to have been used by the suspect was found behind the store and a woman was then located, detained and arrested.

In addition to the robbery and violence charge from the May 22 robbery, Lindsay Mae Sanoffsky, 33, of Regina, is charged with robbery and disguise with intent.

Sanoffsky made her first court appearance on these charges on June 5 at 9:30 a.m.