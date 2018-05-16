Man from Montmartre, Sask. charged after high-speed police evasion in Regina

A 25-year-old man from Montmartre, Sask. has been charged with evading police after a high-speed pursuit of a vehicle on Regina’s Ring Road on Monday.

At approximately 11:23 a.m. on May 14, a member of the Regina Police Service (RPS), who is also part of the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) team for the Regina area, was heading southbound on the Ring Road en route to Highway 1, east of the city when he located a car approaching in the northbound lanes at a very high speed.

The officer activated his radar equipment which confirmed the vehicle, a black Ford Mustang, was travelling at 165 kilometres per hour.

The officer made a u-turn in the meridian and began heading northbound behind the speeding vehicle with emergency equipment activated. The suspect continued to accelerate the vehicle away from the officer, which continued briefly, but ended when the police vehicle peaked at a speed of 175-180 km/hour.

The officer saw the vehicle flee onto Ross Avenue, and then to Winnipeg Street before he lost sight of the car, which is when an area search was conducted. The area search resulted in the car being spotted near the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and Broad Street.

The officer was able to place his vehicle in the path of the suspect vehicle which is when he was able to arrest the driver without further incident. Further investigation led to a criminal code charge against the man who was driving the Mustang.

Dane Iliya Rusk, 25, of Montemarte, Sask. is charged with flight while pursued by a peace officer. Rusk was released on an officer’s recognizance and will make his first court appearance on these charges on June 26.