RPS provides tips on preventing crime in your neighbourhood this spring

Spring has made its mark on the Queen City, and the Regina Police Service (RPS) is urging residents to take a good look at their homes, properties and personal safety practices with the goal of preventing crime.

While residents are out working in the yard and tackling spring-cleaning, the RPS is reminding residents to ensure their doors, including garage doors, are locked. According to the RPS, often times, both the vehicle and “man” entry doors are left unlocked or unsecured because the door is in poor condition.

READ MORE: Multiple vehicles and garages broken into in Regina’s northwest end

Open or unlocked doors means your bikes, vehicles, tools and other items in your garage are easily accessible to thieves. When a theft includes keys, or garage door openers, this can lead to future thefts or a possible home invasion.

The police are asking you make it as much of a habit to lock your doors as much as possible — even when you’re in your home. Many valuables such as purses, wallets and car keys are left within easy reach just inside the front door, and by having it locked, you are preventing a thief from stepping inside long enough to grab your purse and disappear.

READ MORE: Rifle, wedding ring stolen during rural break-in east of Wilkie, Sask.

The RPS said basement windows are also a common point of entry for a break in. Basement windows at the back or side of a home may be partially blocked by plants, steps or decks, which gives “cover” to criminals.

Here are some helpful tips from the RPS to ensure you are protecting your home, properties and personal safety as best as possible:

Invest in good locks that meet the appropriate codes to allow emergency exits

Ensure your windows and/or doors are not left open when warmer weather is present

Do not leave your house unlocked while you are away, and be sure to take preventative measures while you are present to minimize your vulnerability

Store bicycles, sports equipment and tools behind securely locked doors at the end of the day

Take the time to remove valuables from view inside your vehicle

Avoid leaving keys in the ignition of your vehicle, and be sure to lock your doors

READ MORE: Three Regina residents charged with break and enter in city’s east end

According to the RPS, recent crime trends show a surprising number of thefts of wallets and purses from vehicles for thieves to use to commit more crimes like theft using the TAP function, frauds and identity theft.

As always, police are asking residents to report any activity that may seem suspicious by calling 911.