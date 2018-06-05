630 CHED air conditioning
June 5, 2018 11:47 am

June 9 – The Furnace Family

By 630CHED

Furnace Family

Courtesy: Furnace Family
A A

When it comes to being comfortable in your home, it’s best to turn to the experts.

This week, Talk To The Experts welcomes Dareck Makowski from Furnace Family – the furnace and air conditioning experts.

He’ll discuss air conditioning for your home and how newer efficient models and rebates, from companies like Lennox, have made it more cost effective than ever!

That’s this Saturday at 11 a.m., only on 630 CHED.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
630 CHED air conditioning
630 CHED furnace
630 CHED The Furnace Family
Talk to the Experts
Talk to the experts 630 CHED
Talk to the Experts air conditioning
Talk to the Experts furnace
Talk to the Experts the Furnace Family
The Furnace Family

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News