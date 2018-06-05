Crime
June 5, 2018 9:09 am

Serious crash in Surrey

By News Anchor  CKNW
Shane McKichan
A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after his machine T-boned an SUV in Surrey Monday night.

It happened at 9:50 p.m. on 88th Avenue at 126th Street.

RCMP say speed was likely a factor.

The intersection was closed for several hours overnight.

