Serious crash in Surrey
A A
A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after his machine T-boned an SUV in Surrey Monday night.
READ MORE: Surrey RCMP seek witnesses to serious accident involving pedestrian
It happened at 9:50 p.m. on 88th Avenue at 126th Street.
RCMP say speed was likely a factor.
The intersection was closed for several hours overnight.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.