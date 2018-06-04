The Big One
Chances of the ‘big one’ hitting B.C. higher due to recent seismic activity: expert

By Senior Reporter  CKNW

There have been 152 seismic events between May 4, 2018, and June 4, 2018, registered in Western Canada.

Earthquakes Canada
Due to a spike in seismic activity in the last month along the B.C., Washington and northern California coastlines, experts say now is a good time to get earthquake-prepared.

Earthquake seismologist Alison Bird says there were 300 small tremors on May 23 alone, most of them in northern California.

When asked if this could be leading up to the so-called “big one,” she said the chances are definitely higher.

“What it means is that we’re in a period that the probability of that earthquake happening is higher so it’s statically more likely to happen during one of these episodes,” Bird said.

Bird said these episodes, known as “episodic tremor and slip,” occur about every 14-and-a-half months, noting they serve as a good reminder to get ready in case of an emergency.

“It does give you a period when you maybe should think of earthquakes a little more seriously,” Bird said. “And maybe it’s a good time to think about your earthquake kit and make sure it’s up-to-date, review your plan with your family and colleagues.”

This past Saturday, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of Haida Gwaii.

