Chances of the ‘big one’ hitting B.C. higher due to recent seismic activity: expert
Due to a spike in seismic activity in the last month along the B.C., Washington and northern California coastlines, experts say now is a good time to get earthquake-prepared.
Earthquake seismologist Alison Bird says there were 300 small tremors on May 23 alone, most of them in northern California.
READ MORE: No tsunami or damage expected after earthquake west of Haida Gwaii
When asked if this could be leading up to the so-called “big one,” she said the chances are definitely higher.
“What it means is that we’re in a period that the probability of that earthquake happening is higher so it’s statically more likely to happen during one of these episodes,” Bird said.
WATCH: Is B.C. prepared for the ‘big one?’
Bird said these episodes, known as “episodic tremor and slip,” occur about every 14-and-a-half months, noting they serve as a good reminder to get ready in case of an emergency.
READ MORE: ‘Inevitable’ 9.0 earthquake, tsunami will hit Canada’s West Coast: expert
“It does give you a period when you maybe should think of earthquakes a little more seriously,” Bird said. “And maybe it’s a good time to think about your earthquake kit and make sure it’s up-to-date, review your plan with your family and colleagues.”
This past Saturday, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of Haida Gwaii.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.