Saskatchewan Polytechnic drops athletics in favour of ‘wellness approach’

A Saskatchewan post-secondary institution is dropping out of competitive sports and has closed gyms and recreational facilities.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic said it will no longer have sports teams that compete against other institutions.

Dr. Anne Neufeld, provost and vice-president academic, said Sask Polytech is moving to a more contemporary wellness model which encompasses mental, social and emotional as well as physical health.

There were just over 100 students involved in the college’s teams.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic has campuses in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Moose Jaw, and offers programs in applied and visual media, aviation, basic education and business.

Seven staff have been laid off.

“When we look at what other polytechs are doing, or other post-secondary institutions, a number of them are moving towards this wellness approach. With health promotion for example, it may be looking at things like nutrition counselling,” Neufeld said.

Neufeld said the school will begin working this summer on what the new wellness program will look like, as well as the best uses for the recreational facilities. She noted more addictions programming as well as more mental health services are being considered.

Students in the school’s recreation and community development program reacted angrily to the move, saying in a statement they are “saddened and outraged” that recreational services will be eliminated.

“As we receive education on the importance of recreation, we find it extremely upsetting that the institution has decided to eliminate recreation services without implementing a new plan,” said the statement.

Neufeld said it’s hoped that intramural sports will return, depending on what the Students’ Association has to say.