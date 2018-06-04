One dead following Coquihalla crash

A passenger in a car that suddenly veered off the highway on Sunday was ejected from the vehicle and has died from injuries.

Fraser Valley Traffic Services were called to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 5 between Shylock and Caroline Mine Road around 5 p.m.

According to officials, a southbound vehicle with three occupants lost control and rolled. Injuries to the driver and second passenger are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.

Police are investigating the collision.

RCMP are asking anyone who drove through the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services to call 604-702-4039.