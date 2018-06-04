Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit Kinder Morgan terminal near Edmonton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a stop at the Kinder Morgan terminal outside of Edmonton on Tuesday, one week after his Liberal government announced it was buying the Trans Mountain pipeline from the company.

Trudeau is expected to visit the Kinder Morgan Edmonton Terminal South, located in Sherwood Park, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Alberta visit comes a week after the federal government announced it is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

In return, Kinder Morgan will go ahead with its original plan to twin the pipeline this summer while the sale is finalized, which likely won’t happen until August, Finance Minister Bill Morneau told a news conference in Ottawa last Tuesday.

Once the sale is complete, he said, Canada will continue the construction on its own, with a view to eventually selling the whole thing down the road, once market conditions would allow it to get the best price.

