Armed deputy who failed to enter school during Parkland shooting breaks silence

The former sheriff’s deputy who was widely criticized for his actions during a mass shooting that left 17 dead at a Florida high school said in an interview scheduled to air Tuesday morning that he would have “been in the building in a heartbeat” knowing what he now knows.

Scot Peterson will break his silence during a two-part interview on NBC’s “Today Show.”

READ MORE: Dad of Parkland shooting victim sues officer who didn’t enter school, calls him a ‘coward’

In a video released by NBC, anchor Savannah Guthrie asked Peterson if he would acknowledge that “he missed it” by standing outside the building as a gunman fired an AR-15 assault-style rifle into classrooms.

Peterson tells Guthrie he “lives with that.”

“In the perfect world, I would have said, ‘Oh yeah, I know there’s a shooter in there; let me go to the third floor, find this person,” he tells Guthrie.

WATCH BELOW: Parkland, Fla., students hold ‘die-in’ at Publix to protest contributions to NRA

READ MORE: Paramedics asked 6 times to enter Parkland school after shooting was over. Police said no.

Those are my kids,” he adds. “It’s just – I didn’t know.”

Peterson retired from the Broward Sheriff’s Office after surveillance video showed him outside the building where the shooting occurred. He never confronted the shooter.

—With files from Global News