June 4, 2018 4:28 pm

Armed deputy who failed to enter school during Parkland shooting breaks silence

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Scot Peterson, the armed officer who never entered the school during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, talks to Savannah Guthrie.

The former sheriff’s deputy who was widely criticized for his actions during a mass shooting that left 17 dead at a Florida high school said in an interview scheduled to air Tuesday morning that he would have “been in the building in a heartbeat” knowing what he now knows.

Scot Peterson will break his silence during a two-part interview on NBC’s “Today Show.”

In a video released by NBC, anchor Savannah Guthrie asked Peterson if he would acknowledge that “he missed it” by standing outside the building as a gunman fired an AR-15 assault-style rifle into classrooms.

Peterson tells Guthrie he “lives with that.”

“In the perfect world, I would have said, ‘Oh yeah, I know there’s a shooter in there; let me go to the third floor, find this person,” he tells Guthrie.

Those are my kids,” he adds. “It’s just – I didn’t know.”

Peterson retired from the Broward Sheriff’s Office after surveillance video showed him outside the building where the shooting occurred. He never confronted the shooter.

