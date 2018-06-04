Environment
June 4, 2018 3:20 pm
Updated: June 4, 2018 3:21 pm

Some N.B. flood victims may not be able to rebuild homes

By Staff The Canadian Press

Rick Banks walks past his garage while cleaning up debris from his property located along route 105 in Maugerville, N.B, Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/James West
New Brunswick flood victims may not be able to rebuild their homes – or only be only allowed to rebuild after raising them or taking other significant mitigation efforts.

Ryan Donaghy of the Department of Environment and Local Government says homeowners will have to detail mitigation efforts before being issued a permit to proceed near a river or other watercourse.

READ: Drones used to gather data as flood ravaged New Brunswick waits for waters to recede

The province says about 12,000 properties were affected by flooding between late April and mid-May.

Lisa Munn, recovery services manager with New Brunswick Emergency Measures, says 50 to 60 homes are beyond repair.

The Red Cross says at least 71 people remain in temporary housing, while others are staying with friends and family.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

