Dave Manson leaving Prince Albert Raiders for AHL assistant coaching job

A long-time member of the Prince Albert Raiders coaching staff has resigned from the team to take an assistant coaching position in the AHL.

Dave Manson, an associate coach with the Raiders, will be joining the Bakersfield Condors, the AHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers add two former NHL head coaches to Todd McLellan’s staff, along with the WHL coach of the year

Manson first signed with the Raiders as an assistant coach in 2002 and spent seven years behind the bench before joining the Prince Albert Mintos of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League in 2009.

He returned to the Raiders in 2011 as an associate coach.

“This city is where I began my playing career, as well as started cutting my teeth in the coaching business,” Manson said in a statement.

“I am fortunate to have done it all in such a great league as the WHL, and even more so for my hometown team. I am sad to be leaving the Raiders, however, I am also extremely excited for the opportunities that await in the next chapter of my coaching career.”

Manson played for the Raiders from 1983-86, scoring 24 goals and adding 72 assists while racking up 666 penalty minutes patrolling the blue line. He was a member of the Memorial Cup winning team in 1985 and is one of two players to have his number retired by the Raiders – the other being Mike Modano.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders retire Dave Manson’s No. 4

He was selected 11th overall by the Chicago Black Hawks in the 1985 NHL entry draft and went on to play 16 years with the Black Hawks, the Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Phoenix Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Manson said although he is leaving the Raiders, he will continue to follow the team.

“Prince Albert is my home and the Raiders will always hold a special place in my heart. I want to wish the best of luck to them in the future. I will be following closely.”