Vernon double hit-and-run suspect arrested by police

A driver is facing a number of charges after two alleged hit and runs in Vernon.

Police said a 29-year-old Vernon man was driving a blue GMC pickup truck when he rear-ended a white Honda Civic on Highway 97 near Stickle Road on Wednesday just after 2 p.m.

According to RCMP, the driver didn’t stop at the scene and continued southbound on Highway 97.

He then collided with a Ministry of Transportation vehicle that was working on the highway, police said.

RCMP said the driver fled on foot before they arrived.

The suspect was arrested in the Spallumcheen area on Sunday and remains in police custody.

He’s facing potential charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while prohibited and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The suspect is scheduled to appear court on Monday.