Lawyer says client deserves $367,000 in Halifax racial discrimination case

The lawyer for a Halifax transit worker who complained about racial discrimination in his workplace should be awarded the maximum amount allowed for general damages – more than $300,000.

Last week, a Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission board of inquiry found widespread racial discrimination in Halifax’s transit department.

Lawyer Bruce Evans says medical evidence shows his client, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, has suffered psychological injuries that are “severe and devastating” and he should be awarded the maximum under current law at $367,000.

In a decision released last week, inquiry board chairwoman Lynn Connors said the complainant was frightened and terrorized by the actions of a former bus mechanic who no longer works for the transit service.

Connors said that the city of Halifax was “vicariously liable” for the actions of its workers and didn’t do enough to curb inappropriate behaviour.

Commission lawyer Jason Cooke says the previous maximum award of $35,000 would be “grossly inadequate” in this case.

However, the lawyer for the Halifax Regional Municipality, Randolph Kinghorne, says awarding the maximum would be inappropriate because the usual range for human rights awards is between $30,000 and $40,000.