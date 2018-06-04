Rabbit Creek wildfire ‘being held,’ not expected to grow

The Rabbit Creek wildfire in Prince Albert National Park has not yet been put out, but officials say it is “being held.”

Parks Canada said the wildfire, which grew to 36,665 hectares, is not expected to grow further given the current weather forecast and personnel assigned to fight the fire.

Officials said there is no risk to people in the park although smoke may be visible over the coming weeks as pockets of vegetation deep in the fire area burn, which are expected to be short-lived.

There are currently 21 Parks Canada fire personnel, three pieces of heavy equipment and one helicopter assigned to firefighting duties, with crews patrolling the perimeter checking for hotspots.

A fire ban in the park has been lifted but there still are some closures.

Hunters Lake trail remains closed along with Cookson Road from the southern boundary of the park to Mayview Road.

The Rabbit Creek wildfire started on May 6 during a prescribed burn. Higher than forecast wind caused the fire to spot outside of a controlled perimeter line.

No significant damage has been reported.