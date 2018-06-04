Barrie police looking to identify suspect after grocery store assault

Police are looking for a suspect accused of assaulting a man in the middle of the day at a Barrie Walmart.

According to police, on May 27 at approximately 2:45 p.m., a man was shopping in the grocery section of Walmart on Mapleview Drive in Barrie.

Police say an unknown man turned toward the victim, and seemingly unprovoked, hit him directly in the face before walking through the produce aisle. Police say the suspect then fled the store and was seen leaving the parking lot in a white car.

According to police, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the alleged assault.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. He is described as a man in his 30s or 40s, approximately five feet 10 inches tall, with a large build.

Police say he was seen wearing black sunglasses, a patterned green shirt, dark shorts and sandals.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and are asking anyone who may have information to please contact Constable B Osborne of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2783 or bosborne@barriepolice.ca. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.p3tips.com