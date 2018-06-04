SFU students share dozens of stories of serial sexual harasser

Students at Simon Fraser University say a serial sexual harasser on its Burnaby campus has them worried about their safety.

Dozens of women have taken to social media, describing situations in which a stranger follows them. The man sometimes follows them to their car or onto the bus.

“He’s tried to get people’s numbers. If they don’t give the numbers, he grabs their phone. If they do give a fake number, he calls to confirm on the spot [to see] it is a real number,” former SFU student Jashan Randhawa said.

READ MORE: UBC fields 10 reports under new sexual assault policy

Randhawa compiled a list of the disturbing encounters, and called on local politicians and security to respond.

“He tried to get a girl’s engagement ring off. He’s tried hugging and kissing people by force. I don’t think he has any social skills. … Security and police need to be way more strict.

The university says it has only received one official complaint regarding the suspect, who was not on their radar prior to last week.

READ MORE: Not guilty verdict for man charged in UBC sex assault

“We were fortunate to be able to locate the individual in question. We gave him a trespass notice, and then after that, we escorted him off campus,” SFU spokesman Kurt Heinrich said.

Heinrich said the man is not a member of the university’s community and Burnaby RCMP have opened a file. He urged students and members of the community to contact campus security or RCMP if they come across any suspicious activity.

The university is also encouraging students to use its Safewalk program.