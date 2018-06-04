Accused killer back in Vernon Court

A sentencing hearing is expected to begin today for Matthew Foerster in Supreme Court in Vernon.

The hearing is expected to take three days to complete.

Foerster pleaded guilty in March to the second degree murder of Taylor Van Diest in Armstrong in 2011.

Under a plea deal with the Crown, it’s believed he will have to serve at least 17 years before being eligible for parole.

The 32 year old Foerster was originally found guilty of first degree murder in 2014, but successfully appealed it due to errors made by the trial judge.