TappCar to launch in Steinbach

The “Automobile City” will soon be the next place in Manitoba to welcome TappCar.

The Edmonton-based ride-sharing service has announced it will be launching in Steinbach, after receiving a response from interested customers and drivers in the city that “exceeded expectations”

READ MORE: TappCar considering expansion into Steinbach

“There is obviously a huge appetite for rideshare in Steinbach and TappCar is going to answer the call,” TappCar spokesperson John Morris said.

A launch date has yet to be announced, but the service says it hopes to be on the road in Steinbach by July 1.

TappCar has been on Winnipeg roads since March 2 and Morris said the launch has gone so well, they are looking for more drivers.

As for the service expanding to other Manitoba cities, Morris said it is still a possibility.

“We would love to go into Brandon,” Morris said. “We would like them to get the bylaws in place.”