Large Duncan apartment fire sends 13 to hospital Sunday morning
A massive apartment fire in Duncan, B.C. late Sunday morning has sent at least 13 people to hospital with smoke inhalation.
Firefighters said they had a hard time evacuating the building, located in the 600-block of Dobson Road. Due to past false alarms, officials had to go door-to-door to clear the building.
Fire crews said the blaze began on the ground floor and spread up through balconies on all four floors.
Patients received treatment from paramedics and were transported to hospital in stable condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
