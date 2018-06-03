RCMP, emergency services rescue stranded boaters from shore near Rocky Mountain House

Six people and a dog were rescued from the shore of the North Saskatchewan River Saturday night after their boat floated away, leaving them stranded.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said they were contacted around 7:30 p.m. by the Clearwater Fire Department, who said six people were stranded up river from the Saunders recreation area, which is about halfway between Nordegg and Rocky.

Emergency services, including police, search and rescue and paramedics, were dispatched to help.

Two adults, two youths, two children and a husky dog were found on the south shore of the river.

Police said their boat got away when they stopped to rest. The boat was later found down river on the north shore.

RCMP launched their jet boat and, with the help of search and rescue, rescued the group and their dog. They later retrieved their boat and took it home.

Police said no one was injured.