Londoners commemorate veterans to mark the 74th anniversary of D-Day

Londoners joined local members of the Canadian Army, veterans and cadets to commemorate the 74th anniversary of D-Day.

On June 6, 1944, Allied forces crossed the English Channel and landed on the beaches of Normandy to liberate Western Europe from Nazi occupation.

Londoners have gathered in Victoria Park to commemorate veterans all over as #DDay74 approaches. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/doolsv1KmL — Christian D'Avino (@C_DAvino980) June 3, 2018

Proceedings began with a parade down Wellington Street and ended at the Holy Roller monument in Victoria Park, where a ceremony took place to honour those who have served to protect their countries.

This memorial commemorates the First Hussars, an armoured Primary Reserve regiment of the Canadian Forces based in London and Sarnia.

The parade included Canadian Army Reservists from 1st Hussars of London, Ont., as well as cadets from 9 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps (RCACC) (London), 102 RCACC (Sarnia), 2563 RCACC (Petrolia).

The march out of Victoria Park to the delta armouries has begun. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/wwZ8W6yP2C — Christian D'Avino (@C_DAvino980) June 3, 2018

Similar ceremonies took place all over Allied nations Sunday, such as in Normandy, France, where hundreds of NATO paratroopers paid tribute to jumps by the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions on D-Day.

2018’s jump was an historic one, marking the first time Romanian soldiers participated, having joined NATO in 2009. In World War II, Romania fought alongside Germany until it was overrun by Soviet forces in 1944.