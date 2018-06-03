Edmonton police need help identifying toddler found wandering in traffic

The Edmonton Police Service is looking for help from the public to identify a boy found wandering in north Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

Police say around 3:15 Saturday, a citizen found the toddler wandering into traffic on 153 Ave. between 117 St. and 120 St. Officers canvassed the area but haven’t been able to find the boy’s home or his caregivers.

He was not injured and is currently in the care of Children Services.

“We’re thankful for the kind citizen who found the boy and took care of him until officers could arrive,” says Const. David Beeler. “We’re hopeful releasing his photo may prompt a relative, family-friend or neighbour to call us so we can locate his caregivers.”

Officers believe the boy is approximately two years old. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was found wearing dark blue pajamas with black and yellow dinosaurs. Police believe the boy may be named “Jason” or “Jace.”

Anyone who recognizes the young boy is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.