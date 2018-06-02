OPP charge Oneida Nation man with two assault charges

Provincial Police in Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation said a man from the city is facing two assault charges following an altercation from earlier this week.
On Thursday, officers responded to a call of an assault at a home on Oneida Road.
Upon arrival, police said they located a pair of assault victims, one of which was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Bronson Cody Doxtator has been arrested and charged with assault and aggravated assault. The 29-year-old appeared in a London court on Friday to answer to his charges.
Police said there are no concerns for the public due to Doxtator knowing the victims.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with relevant information is urged to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.
