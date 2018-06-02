Port of Saint John bounces back after recent setbacks

This week’s annual general meeting produced impressive numbers for the Port of Saint John, with over 30 million metric tonnes of product reported, an increase of 4 million tonnes over the previous year.

Adding to the success story is the fact the port lost its container operator Tropical Shipping in 2016. The closure of the potash mine near Sussex in 2015 also had a major impact.

READ MORE: Sussex to unveil blueprint for its future days after one year anniversary of mine closure announcement

Port Saint John CEO Jim Quinn says the terminal operator DP World has been key in attracting a new container operator, adding that the potash business has reached its highest level yet thanks to product coming from Saskatchewan for export.

“It’s a real Canadian success story,” Quinn stated.

“Men and women out in Saskatchewan mine that potash, trains are loaded, the longest heaviest trains in North America come across Canada, to Moncton and down into the port and out into the marketplace.”

WATCH: Saint John Airport waiting for word on federal funding

A steady contributor to the port’s success is the cruise ship industry, with as many as 75 vessels expected this year.

Beth Kelly Hatt of Aquila Tours credits the investment in two cruise terminals.

“When the cruise lines see the investments that the community is making, and the interest in their products, they start coming more often,” Hatt said.

READ MORE: Canadian architects view Saint John buildings after the Great Fire of 1877

Meanwhile, Quinn stresses the important role his facility plays for the economic vibrancy of the entire region.

“We’ve got to have the right infrastructure, the right services, that allow those business people around our province and beyond to get their goods to the global market place.”

Quinn says continued investment in infrastructure is critical with a $205-million upgrade to the west-side container terminal underway.