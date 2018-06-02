Kelowna hosts fiddle festival

Dozens of competitive fiddlers are in Kelowna for the weekend to attend Fiddle Fest.

And there’s no fiddling around: about $3,000 in prize money is up for grabs.

One of the youngest competitors at the event is 8-year-old Lukas Gwillin, who says it will be fun.

“It just gets me really happy,” Gwillin told Global News.

Ken Emery, one of the oldest competitors at 80, praises the younger generation for their work with the fiddle.

“They’re wonderful!” Emery said. “They’re so much better.”

The event takes place at the Rutland Centennial Hall, Saturday. Registration for workshops begins at 8:30 a.m., with the competition at 1 p.m.