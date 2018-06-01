Canada
June 1, 2018

Firefighters battle blaze in southwest Edmonton garage

By Online journalist  Global News

Fire crews could be seen fighting a fire at a garage on Blackburn Drive in southwest Edmonton on Friday night.

The garage is attached to a home located west of Calgary Trail.

At least one person reported being able to see thick plumes of smoke coming from the blaze from several kilometres away.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to the scene at 8:03 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters discovered a working fire in the attached garage.

They said all of the home’s occupants were already out of the residence when crews arrived.

A spokesperson said the fire was brought under control by 8:47 p.m. and that no injuries were reported.

Damage was reportedly contained mostly to just the garage.

Investigators were called to the scene to try and determine what sparked the blaze and to assess the damage.

