Two possible changes coming to Regina garbage pickup

Regina residents could see big changes to trash collection in the future.

It’s all part of the city’s goal to divert about 65 per cent of residential waste away from the landfill by 2020. While it’s currently fluctuating between 18 and 20 per cent, administration hopes two new recommendations could spark more action.

One of the proposed changes would see bi-weekly winter garbage pickup from November to March, with extra holiday services becoming permanent after last season’s pilot project. The city says there was a 30 per cent reduction in trash during the winter months.

The other would see a change to the way residents pay for garbage service, where people would be able to choose between three sizes of garbage carts. Cost would be tied to the bin you select.

“The more you throw away, the more you will pay. Conversely, the less you throw away, the less you pay,” Regina Director of Solid Waste Lisa Legault explained. “The proposed policy would fund curbside recycling and future diversion services, like organics, through property taxes.”

An extra garbage cart for larger households would also be available for an additional charge.

The recommendations still have to overcome some hurdles before they could become reality. The city’s Public Works and Infrastructure Committee will review the report next Thursday before it can go before city council.

Bi-weekly winter garbage pickup is expected to be in place by Nov. Pending program approval, a report on cost for curbside waste services will be brought forward this fall.