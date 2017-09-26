Regina city council unanimously votes to move to bi-weekly garbage pickup

Regina is in for bi-weekly garbage pickups after council unanimously voted to trash weekly pickups during their Monday night meeting.

The change will begin in November but over the Christmas holidays, weekly pickups will resume.

Moving to bi-weekly pickups is expected to save the city more than $130,000 in labour and fuel costs.

“(It’s) not a large number by itself, but it’s how we balanced our second budget we had this year so we’re simply following through on that decision,” Mayor Michael Fougere said on Global News Morning Tuesday.

“But the other part is encouraging more recycling and we think that people should be doing that.”

Some residents have stated health and safety concerns that could come with the pile up.

Council says it will review its decision after a trial period.