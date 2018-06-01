Police say detour through parking lot in Kingston not illegal, but unsafe

Drivers in Kingston are cutting through a Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot off of Division Street, to avoid using a longer detour.

The entrance to the drug store has been blocked off with orange pylons, due to a massive project that has Princess Street under construction.

Const. Joshua Brimble with the Kingston police says although the shortcut is not illegal, it can be unsafe.

“If you do cut through, and you start moving pylons, you’re basically going to be entering the roadway at an area where people aren’t going to expect you to come out because they are using the detours put in place.”

While CKWS was on scene, several cars were seen going back and forth, cutting out of the parking lot. At one point, a car even blocked the main intersection trying to cut through.

Police say the best bet for those driving in the area, is to use the proper detour.

“That’s why the detour is in place. It will easily take you down Chatham to Colbourne and then Colbourne to Division so it gives you access to the downtown.”

The intersection has been shut down since Monday as construction crews work on the last leg of “the big dig.”

The capital project has been ongoing throughout the downtown as the city works to rebuild the underground sewer and water systems.