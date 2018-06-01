Motorcyclist suffers ‘grave’ injuries in crash near Guelph

Wellington County OPP say the driver of a motorcycle suffered “grave” injuries following a crash just outside of Guelph on Friday afternoon.

It happened on Highway 124 near Jones Baseline, and police said initial reports indicate the motorcycle collided with a passenger vehicle.

READ MORE: Guelph police looking for suspect in child luring investigation

The other driver’s injuries are unknown.

Highway 124 was closed at Jones Baseline for the investigation.

OPP, as well as the fire department and Guelph-Wellington Paramedics Service, were all called to the scene.

More to come.