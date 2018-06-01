Canada
June 1, 2018 5:47 pm

Motorcyclist suffers ‘grave’ injuries in crash near Guelph

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Highway 124 was closed at Jones Baseline near Guelph following a serious crash on Friday afternoon.

Wellington County OPP / Twitter
Wellington County OPP say the driver of a motorcycle suffered “grave” injuries following a crash just outside of Guelph on Friday afternoon.

It happened on Highway 124 near Jones Baseline, and police said initial reports indicate the motorcycle collided with a passenger vehicle.

READ MORE: Guelph police looking for suspect in child luring investigation

The other driver’s injuries are unknown.

Highway 124 was closed at Jones Baseline for the investigation.

OPP, as well as the fire department and Guelph-Wellington Paramedics Service, were all called to the scene.

More to come.

