Health
June 1, 2018 1:59 pm
Updated: June 1, 2018 2:34 pm

Leduc patients contacted about potentially ineffective vaccine

By Web Producer  Global News
File / Global News
A A

For the second time this year, Alberta Health Services has notified patients about a potentially ineffective vaccine.

The health authority said the dTrap vaccine that was provided to 298 patients at the Leduc Community Hospital’s emergency department may have been ineffective because of incomplete monitoring of a vaccine fridge.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Alberta father angry his son received HPV vaccine against the family’s wishes

On May 7, it was discovered the emergency department’s vaccine fridge didn’t record temperatures properly.

The dTrap vaccine prevents against diphtheria, tetanus and pertusis. The vaccine was being used to update immunizations for people with possible tetanus-prone wounds.

AHS said the risk of tetanus infection is “very low,” but it’s advising patients to get re-immuized.

READ MORE: Parents question if mandatory vaccines are needed in Alberta amid whooping cough outbreak

Only patients who are contacted by AHS are considered affected by the issue.

The Alberta health authority said proper monitoring is now in place at the Leduc hospital emergency department.

READ MORE: AHS contacting 131 patients to advise them to get new shots for tetanus

In January, 131 people were notified about a similar problem at the WestView Health Centre emergency room in Stony Plain.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AHS
Alberta Health Services
alberta patients
Alberta vaccine
diphtheria
dTrap vaccine
Leduc
Leduc Community Hospital
pertusis
Tetanus

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News