PCs hold commanding lead in Hastings-Lennox and Addington, NDPs best Liberals for second place: poll

According to the Mainstreet Research Ontario Daily Tracker, the Progressive Conservatives are enjoying a commanding lead in Hastings-Lennox and Addington just a week away from the Ontario provincial election.

READ MORE: Ontario election 2018: Kingston and the Islands riding

According to the poll, Daryl Kramp’s PCs are polling at just below 58 per cent, with the second highest showing from the NDP, at just below 24 per cent.

Kramp was the federal Conservative MP for Prince Edward–Hastings from 2004 to 2015, but lost in the new federal riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington in 2015 to Liberal MP Mike Bossio, just one of the many upsets in the 2015 federal election’s red wave.

“No doubt I was disappointed,” said the long-time politician about losing the election. “There were many things I had been working on that I wanted to bring to conclusion.”

When asked about why Kramp got back into politics after his federal loss, Kramp said he felt compelled.

“I was just getting so frustrated by the political disconnect. … I couldn’t just sit around so I got re-engaged.”

The new provincial riding was created in 2015 to mirror its federal counterpart, and was derived from parts of Prince Edward-Hastings, and the Lanark-Frontenac-Lennox and Addington ridings.

The two previous ridings went to PC candidates in the previous Ontario election, Prince Edward-Hastings to MPP Todd Smith in 2014 with just over 40 per cent and Lanark-Frontenac-Lennox and Addington to MPP Randy Hillier with just over 43 per cent.

What is notable this year, the amalgamation of parts of those ridings is now placing the NDPs second for the first time ever, with candidate Nate Smelle polling at 24 per cent, and the Liberals coming a distant third with 12.4 per cent.

In 2014, Liberals came second in both previous ridings, both with around 30 per cent of the final vote.

Smelle’s campaign manager Roberta Lamb says that although they are pleased with the bump to 24 from 20 per cent, she would be shocked if the PCs got close to 60 per cent in their riding.

“That’s not what we’re finding at the door,” Lamb said.

“People are coming to us and saying, ‘I’m tearing my hair out. I can’t vote for Ford. I can’t vote for Wynne,'” Lamb said. “Obviously, the NDP is the logical and sane choice.”

Lamb said that there are many people coming into the NDP’s offices claiming that they used to be Liberal or PC, but this year they would be voting NDP for the first time.

As for the poor showing by the Liberals, there was no comment from the candidate for the riding, Tim Rigby.

Global News reached out to Green Party candidate Sari Watson for comment, but did not receive a reply in time for this article.

According to the Mainstreet research poll, Greens were polling at 1.9 per cent, and the option for another party was polling at just below four per cent.