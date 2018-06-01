Halifax police searching for suspect after man allegedly sexually assaults woman

Police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Halifax late Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened at a residence in the 6000 block of Cunard Street around 11:50 a.m.

Police say the man entered the residence, sexually assaulted the woman, then fled.

The suspect is described as a tall, older man with brown skin, a slim build and short, grey hair.

Police say he was wearing Nike running shoes and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.