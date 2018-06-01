Two more charged in investigation into death of Dereck Szaflarski

London police have charged two women with being accessories after the fact to murder in connection with Saturday’s death of a 27-year-old man in the downtown core.

Officers announced Friday morning their investigation has shown Dereck Szaflarski died from multiple stab wounds and didn’t know the suspect charged in the case.

Robert Williams, 35, turned himself into police on Wednesday. He faces a charge of second-degree murder.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Williams’ mother, Lorraine Sturdy, 60, of London, on a charge of being an accessory after the fact, police said.

According to investigators, Williams’ friend, Julie Hudson, 41, has also been charged with the same count. She’s set to appear in court Friday.

Officers were called to the scene of Richmond and Piccadilly streets around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of an altercation.

According to the investigation, Szaflarski and another man became involved in a physical altercation near the intersection.

During the altercation, police say the victim sustained serious injuries and later died in hospital. Police haven’t said whether a weapon has been recovered. Szaflarski had been out with friends celebrating his 27th birthday.

The suspect fled the scene in a white two-door vehicle, police said. The vehicle was later located north of London and was returned to the city for examination.

Pools of blood could be seen on the sidewalk at the southeast corner of the intersection on Saturday morning. A store window on the southwest corner of the intersection was also shattered during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking the public for assistance. Anyone with information is asked to call London Police Service (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.

– With files from Jess Brady, Jaclyn Carbone and Matthew Trevithick