Toronto opening up nine beaches over first weekend of June

Toronto is officially summer-ready as beaches open up this weekend.

The City of Toronto said in a release Friday morning they will open nine beaches across Toronto on Saturday.

The city said the beaches will be supervised from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. by on-duty lifeguards.

They said eight of the beaches have been awarded Blue Flag certification. This means that they meet high standards for water quality, environmental management and education, safety and services.

Here are the nine beaches opening this weekend:

Bluffer’s Park Beach (Blue Flag!)

Centre Island Beach (Blue Flag!)

Cherry/Clarke Beach (Blue Flag!)

Gibraltar Point Beach (Blue Flag!)

Hanlan’s Point Beach (Blue Flag!)

Kew-Balmy Beach (Blue Flag!)

Ward’s Island Beach (Blue Flag!)

Woodbine Beach (Blue Flag!)

Sunnyside Beach

The release also said there are many ways to access Toronto’s beaches, including transit and the ferry.

“Many of Toronto’s beaches are accessible by TTC. Visitors are encouraged to take public transit, cycle or take the ferry.”

They also said the TTC has implemented a new accessible bus service to the Scarborough Bluffs to easily access Bluffer’s Park Beach.