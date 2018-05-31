City of Toronto to increase bike lane maintenance in light of Bike Month

As the temperature warms up and an increasing number of cyclists climb onto their bikes with enthusiasm, the City of Toronto says it will give its bike lanes a little sprucing up.

In a release sent out Thursday, the city said it will perform additional maintenance to ensure the lanes are prepped for the thousands of cyclists predicted to be riding during the summer months.

READ MORE: Bloor bike lanes a good step, but Toronto still lags behind other Canadian cities

The announcement comes as a nod to Bike Month and, as Mayor John Tory said in the release, a way to ensure cyclists can travel around the city safely.

“In 2016, council endorsed the Ten Year Cycling Network Plan to help ease congestion on Toronto’s streets and transit, create a cleaner environment, and promote healthy and active transportation choices, and we are implementing that plan,” Tory said.

“I am dedicated to getting Toronto moving and ensuring cyclists can get around our city safely.”

WATCH: Cyclists react to Toronto Bike Share expansion

The maintenance includes cleaner lanes as additional sweeping is added and a smoother ride as pot-hole filling becomes the focus.

Here are the areas you can expect to have a smoother ride on in the upcoming weeks:

Dundas Street East at Jones Avenue

Various locations between Broadview and Gerrard avenues

Gerrard Street, between Bay and Elizabeth streets

Peter Street, between King Street West and Queen Street West

Poplar Plains Road, between Edmund Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West

Strachan Avenue, between Queen Street West and Lake Shore Boulevard West

Shuter Street between Jarvis and River streets

Shuter Street at Church Street

The city said it has already made improvements in some areas, such as College Street at Palmerston Avenue and Annette Street at Jane Street.

It said the work will continue throughout the month of June.