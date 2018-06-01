Cycling events take over Montreal streets this weekend

It will be a difficult weekend getting around Montreal by car as cyclists dominate the streets. The Go Bike MTL Festival kicks off Friday night with the Tour la Nuit event.

Enthusiastic cyclists of all ages will gear up and form a luminous parade through the city. Riders are encouraged to wear glow-in-the-dark clothing and lighting equipment.

The 23-kilometre trek kicks off at 8:15 p.m. Friday on the corner of Parc Avenue and des Pins, and it covers five boroughs including the downtown Ville-Marie borough, the Plateau, and Saint-Michel.

The map below shows the route of the Tour la Nuit

Tour de l’Île

The classic Montreal Tour de l’Île will take place Sunday, June 3. It offers a unique 50-kilometre route of car-free streets and new views of your favourite spots in the city.

Organisers design the route around Montreal’s thematic landmarks that can be used every 10 kilometres for pacing.

If you’re heading downtown on Sunday, it would be best to take public transit or a bicycle.

The map below shows the route of the Tour de l'Île

A 100-kilometre race will also make its way off the island with beautiful routes through Repentigny and L’Assomption.

Montrealers should note that access to health care centres may be reduced during the cycling events. Alternative measures have been implemented to assist those in need.

Montreal’s Public Health Department recommends contacting your institution before your visit and to call the Info-Santé hotline at 811 before visiting the emergency room.

For anything urgent, always call 911.