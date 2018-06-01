National Health And Fitness Day
Free fitness services offered Saturday in Winnipeg

The city of Winnipeg will offer free access to city-run aquatic and recreation facilities.

A unique opportunity will take place this weekend helping Winnipeggers get some extra fitness into their schedule.

On Saturday, the city of Winnipeg will offer free access to city-run aquatic and recreation facilities as part of National Health and Fitness Day.

The national day aims to help decrease the risk of preventable diseases related to inactivity.

No pre-registration is required and entry is provided by capacity restriction.

For full details on times and locations, visit Winnipeg’s website.

 

