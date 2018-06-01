Anti-pipeline protest planned for Friday morning to stop work at Burnaby site

There’s more push-back against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion coming to Burnaby Friday morning.

‘Justin Trudeau Brigade’ member Earle Peache says a “people’s injunction” was signed by more than 200 locals, and was posted more than a week ago at the Westridge Marine Terminal.

“This project is not welcomed in this neighbourhood.”

He says a group will be banding together to try to prevent workers and vehicles from entering the site and doing work starting at 5:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Over 800 businesses slam Trudeau government’s purchase of Trans Mountain pipeline

“This has the force of many people living in the area who have declared their opposition to this pipeline,” he said.

“It may not stop the pipeline in its tracks, it may not cause the prime minister to turn around and decide tomorrow that he’s going to suddenly change into a reasonable human being, but it is an expression of the will of a group of people who are feeling under threat.”

READ MORE: Trans Mountain pipeline will attract buyers if Ottawa can complete expansion, experts say

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau has said there won’t be an escalation in security surrounding pipeline expansion project, despite the opposition.

“If we can do what we did before, we will, if we can block traffic until the police come and ask us to stand aside, we will, and if we can’t we won’t. Our intention is not to be arrested.”

READ MORE: ‘The Justin Trudeau Memorial Pipeline’: How you saw the Trans Mountain purchase

Global News has reached out to Kinder Morgan for comment.