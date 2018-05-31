Crime
May 31, 2018 10:22 pm

Man found guilty in killings of former B.C. woman and her husband

By Reporter  CKNW

Monique Patenaude and her husband Patrick Shunn went missing in April of 2016.

Global News File
A A

A man charged in connection with a former Burnaby woman’s death and her American husband has been found guilty of murder.

A jury found John Blaine Reed guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Monique Patenaude and guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Patrick Shunn.

These undated booking photos provided by the Snohomish County Sheriff Office show brothers Tony Reed, left and John Reed, right.

Snohomish County Sheriff Office / AP

READ MORE: Remains of former BC woman and her husband found in WA state

The couple went missing in April of 2016.

Court documents revealed a neighbour dispute between Reed and the victims. The couple alleged he was illegally squatting on their former property.

Officials in Washington said Patenaude died of multiple gunshot wounds and her husband was shot in the head.

Their bodies were eventually found in a remote area near their home in Washington state.

READ MORE: Man wanted in killings of former BC woman and her husband arrested in Mexico

Reed will be sentenced next month.

His brother Tony Reed who allegedly helped bury the bodies was sentenced to 14 months in jail.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burnaby woman dead
Crime
John Blaine Reed
Monique Patenaude
Patrick Shunn
Tony Reed
Washington State

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News