Man found guilty in killings of former B.C. woman and her husband

A man charged in connection with a former Burnaby woman’s death and her American husband has been found guilty of murder.

A jury found John Blaine Reed guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Monique Patenaude and guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Patrick Shunn.

READ MORE: Remains of former BC woman and her husband found in WA state

The couple went missing in April of 2016.

Court documents revealed a neighbour dispute between Reed and the victims. The couple alleged he was illegally squatting on their former property.

Officials in Washington said Patenaude died of multiple gunshot wounds and her husband was shot in the head.

Their bodies were eventually found in a remote area near their home in Washington state.

READ MORE: Man wanted in killings of former BC woman and her husband arrested in Mexico

Reed will be sentenced next month.

His brother Tony Reed who allegedly helped bury the bodies was sentenced to 14 months in jail.